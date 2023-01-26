Newlyweds Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Receive Audi Car, Chopard Watch And Other Swanky Gifts From Industry Friends

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were showered with opulent presents from their family, relatives and industry friends when they got married. Reportedly, Athiya's father, famous Bollywood figure, Suniel Shetty, gifted her a luxurious condominium in Mumbai valued at Rs 50 crore.

It appears that Salman Khan gave Athiya an Audi car valued at Rs 1.64 crore, while Jackie Shroff, who has worked with Suniel in Border, Refugee, and Baaz: A Bird in Danger, gifted her a watch from Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand Chopard, worth Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, Arjun Kapoor, who is a good friend of Athiya, presented her a diamond bracelet priced at Rs 1.5 crore.

Not just Bollywood peeps, many of KL Rahul's cricketer friends too, including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have given the couple lavish gifts. Kohli gave Rahul a BMW car that was valued at 2.17 crores, while Dhoni presented him with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakhs.

Actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, a batter for the Indian cricket team, got married on January 23 in a ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Reports have it that the couple will have a huge reception afterwards in Mumbai, with over 3,000 guests in attendance.

Actor Ahan Shetty recently posted two stunning shots of his sister Athiya and KL Rahul from their wedding on his social media account. The first photo was of the newlyweds together, and the second showed them with Ahan, happily posing in front of the camera. The images were met with a lot of praise from fans and followers.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."

In the images, Ahan was seen donning a peach sherwani while walking his sister down the aisle. However, all eyes were on the bride's attire as she wore a silk lehenga with zardozi and jaali embroidery in a soft pink colour by Anamika Khanna. She completed her look with heavy jewellery while Rahul was seen in a cream sherwani.