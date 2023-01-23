Newlyweds Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Look Straight Out Of Fairytale In Their Wedding Pics

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is finally married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. On Monday, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures featuring herself and KL Rahul.

Newlywed Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on Monday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love…" She further added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Soon after their wedidng, the duo also greeted the paparazzi who have been waiting since morning to get a glimpse of the newly-married couple. Take a look at the pictures below:

The duo were papped hand in hand and were looking a complete defination of 'made for each other' couple.