New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Newlyweds, Television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made their appearance as husband and wife on Thursday. The couple said to be dating for a long time, finally made their relationship official, and got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14 in Mumbai.

The couple was papped for the first time in Mumbai after their marriage outside Vicky's house. They looked lovely and much in love when spotted today.

Ankita Lokhande donned a blue saree and paired it with matching bangles, vermilion, and mangal sutra. While Vicky was wearing a formal outfit with a Blue Shirt and a pair of pants.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

The couple drove off in thier white Porsche after posing for the paps for the first time after the wedding. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. And on the very same day, they kept a reception too for TV friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

In the grand wedding, Ankita ditched the usual reds and pastels and opted to wear a Golden Lehenga, and her husband Vicky also sported a Golden Sherwani with Pagdi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

"Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain," Ankita wrote on Instagram as she shared her wedding photos on social media. Her wedding was preceded by pre-wedding festivities such as Mehendi, sangeet, haldi which happened at the same hotel in Mumbai.

Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Kangana Ranaut, Mahhi Vij, Vishal Singh, Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor and many others known faces attended the couple's wedding.

Posted By: Ashita Singh