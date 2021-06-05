Yami Gautam has shared some Mehendi ceremony pics wherein she can be seen donning orange salwar-kameez and completed her look with a radiant smile.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar hitched in a small intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family. The actress was looking raving in red bridal attire while the Udi director was complimenting him in an ivory white sherwani. After announcing her wedding with the director on Friday, Yami has posted some new pics on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ginny Weds Sunny actress dropped some Mehendi ceremony pics wherein she can be seen donning orange salwar-kameez and completed her look with a scintillating smile. The actress was seen grinning ear to ear in all the pics as she enjoys the ceremony with Aditya. In one of the pics, she can be seen lovingly looking at Aditya, whereas in others, she is donning a simple design Mehendi on her hands. She captioned the pics as "O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.- Lalleshwari"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Earlier, some inside pictures from the couple's wedding are doing rounds on all the entertainment portal. In one of the pics, her family is seen performing wedding rituals where her relative is making her wear anklets while other pics are of their wedding mandap.

The couple worked together in Uri: The Surgical Strike, wherein Yami was co-starring with Vicky Kaushal while Aditya directed the film. As per reports, the couple fell in love on the sets of the film, and before tying the nuptial knot, they dated each other for over three years, keeping the relationship underwraps from the outside world.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in Pavan Kirpalani's Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Producer Dinesh Vijan's Dasavi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. On the other hand, Aditya Dhar will be helming Vicky Kaushal's next, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv