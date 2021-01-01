Amitabh Bachchan rings in his new year with his family. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seal it with a kiss.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! New Year 2021 is here and with all hopes, people are looking forward to this year. Bollywood celebs ringed in the new year with great enthusiasm by staying at home owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Starting with the Bollywood's Shehansha, Amitabh Bachchan rings in his new year with his family including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the merry selfies in which he can be seen adorning a glittery hat, quirky glasses and a Happy New Year band on top of the hat. He captioned the post as, "Peace love and harmony 2021 .."

Moving on, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also shared the cute selfies in which they both were seen wearing silver 2021 glazzes. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the same and wrote, "Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.."

Coolie No 1 actress Sara Ali Khan welcomed the new year with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she shared few adorable pics on Instagram. In the pic we can see Sara is seen adorning a white jacket with black pants, on the other hand, Ibrahim is clad in a yellow and white jumper paired with black jeans, enjoying the bonfire.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sealed it with a kiss as the clock struck 12 in the midnight. She took to her Instagram handle and posted the same and wrote, "2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..."

