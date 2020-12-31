Now today, the Kabir Singh actress shared an alluring picture of herself from island country and we must have to say that Kiara is adding a touch of gold to the blue waters of the Maldives.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebs are always first to celebrate any occasion whether its a festival or the beginning of the New Year. A number of B-town stars got into the vacation mode just ahead of the New Year 2021, starting from Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and the list goes on.

Earlier on Wednesday, the B-town sensation Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and the duo was heading to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year 2021. Now today, the Kabir Singh actress shared an alluring picture of herself from island country and we must have to say that Kiara is adding a touch of gold to the blue waters of the Maldives.

In the beautiful picture, the 28-year-old actress can be seen looking at the deep blue sea. In the picture, she is dressed in a short sparkly beige dress, carrying a hat in her hand. She captioned the image with, "Looking at you 2021". Shortly after the actress posted the picture, her fans thronged the comments section with heart emojis and wonderful comments. Check out her alluring picture here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra who accompanied the actress to the Maldives also teased his fans with a picture from the island country. He posted an image of himself lying near the beach on his Instagram story. Check out his story here:

Apart from Kiara and Sidharth, the Khaali Peeli co-actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar have also jetted off to the Maldives to ring in their New Year together. Rumours are rife that they have been dating, however, the duo neither accepted nor declined the rumours. See Pics of the duo here:

On the work front, Kiara Advani has some impressive films in her kitty, including Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu. His last film was Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

