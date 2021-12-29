New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2022 is just around the corner, and people across the globe are preparing to celebrate the 31st night. Amid omicron fears, several state governments have enforced night curfew and other restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, due to which people may not be able to step out from their houses to celebrate.

However, even if you are spending your 31st night at home, then there are several ways through which you can make your 31st memorable. And one among them is binge-watching a bunch of good movies with your family and friends.

If you are also unable to go outside with your loved one, there here we have curated the five best movies that you can binge-watch on the eve of 31st December.

1. Holidate

Released in 2020, Holidate stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. The storyline of the film revolves around how two single people struggle with the holidays because their families expect them to bring dates. Eventually, both Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey decide to be each others’ dates but only in a platonic way.

2. When Harry met Sally

Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, the movie is a hopeless romantic film that gratifies two people falling for each other. Their climactic New Year's kiss is one of the all-time most romantic scenes for all romance movie lovers.

3. Me Before You

Helmed by Thea Sharrock, the movie is a romantic drama. The film features Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke in the main roles. The storyline of the film revolves around how Louisa "Lou" Clark (Emilia Clarke) becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), who is a wealthy young banker left paralyzed from an accident. Eventually both the characters end up falling in love.

4. About Time

Released in 2013, the movie is about a boy who discovers can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. Tim's father advises him to use his superpower to pursue his romantic interest.

5. Snowpiercer

Starring Chris Evans, the movie is a bizarre, post-apocalyptic adventure. When the Earth is frozen, and only a few people were able to survive the apocalypse and decide to board a train travelling the globe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen