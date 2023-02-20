New OTT Releases List Of Web Series And Films Releasing In 4th Week Of February

In the fourth week of February 2023, there will be tons of entertainment content for you to consume in various genres and languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil movies and web series all set to slate on the OTT platforms.

From Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' to Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer 'Varisu', the fourth week of February will be filled with blockbusters for you.

Call Me Chihiro: Netflix

To be released on February 23, the film revolves around a beach town and the life of a former s*x worker, working at a little bento shop. Stressing the value of leading a respectable life, she deals with her struggles with some keen descriptions.

Potluck Season 2: SonyLiv

Releasing on February 24, the web series revolves around the Shastri family having a subject of Potluck, where members of the family navigate through their journey of life and relationships with amusing predictions and realizations on the way while carrying the tradition of potlucks.

Puli Meka: Zee5

It is a show based out of Hyderabad, where a riff between a serial killer goes on with the police officers. The show revolves around a forensic expert and a female officer in command of the Special Investigation Team, racing against time to identify the real offender. The series will be released on February 24.

Rabia And Olivia: Disney+Hotstar

Released on February 24, the story revolves around a 25-year-old Muslim woman entering Canada illegally and applying for refugee status, while her father died in an accident. Another story of a nine-year-old Canadian child Olivia enters the show where the girl moves in with her father after losing her mother to cancer. Developing an unexpected combination the story moves around the paths of love and kindness.

The Strays: Netflix

Set to be released on February 22, the show revolves around an upper-middle-class woman, carefully planning her life, as things fall apart when two mysterious characters show up in her town.

Veera Simha Reddy: Disney+Hotstar

Ready for its OTT release on February 23, the blockbuster film of Nandamuri Balakrishna follows the story of a devoted son of a businessman, developing feelings for a girl. Revolving around action, love, and family drama, the film went up to earn more than Rs 100 Crore and was a success at the box office.

Varisu: Amazon Prime Video

Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna starrer superhit family entertainer 'Varisu' will be released on February 23. This family drama revolves around a family and its business to choose the best successor for him, putting brothers and blood relations against each other.