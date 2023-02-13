New OTT Releases: List Of Web Series And Films Releasing In 3rd Week Of February

Bollywood and the other film industries in India are now back in form after the hazardous scenario of a pandemic. This year delivering many high-end blockbusters at the box office, the entertainment world has regained its popularity and has amused viewers with many hits.

This week too, there's a ton to look forward to on the OTT platforms making your weekend merrier. From Aditya Roy Kapur's spy thriller 'The Night Watchman' to Yash Raj Film's epic romantic documentary, this weekend binge watches the entertainers with your family.

The Romantics- Netflix

Set to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day, this documentary series is helmed by Smriti Mundhra and is set to celebrate the accomplishments of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the YRF's legacy with an impact of creating a pop culture in the last 50 years. Featuring many in the documentary, detailed unseen insights from Bollywood will be revealed here.

Lost- Zee5

Starring Yami Gautam, this web series will be released on February 16 and also enjoyed its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2022. Starring Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles, this crime thriller promises well.

The Night Manager- Disney+Hotstar

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the series is an official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Having six-episode limited series this release also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Cirkus- Netflix

Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, the film was a disaster at the box office however film will be released on February 17. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

The Reluctant Traveler- Apple TV Plus

Releasing on February 24, the film stars Eugene Levy back in action in this travel series visiting destinations including the US, South Africa, Finland Italy, Japan, and more.