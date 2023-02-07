New OTT Releases: List Of Web Series And Films To Release In 2nd Week Of February

The variety of shows OTT releases bring for you are not to miss as with every week new web series and movie releases are presented on your screen across every genre.

From Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut 'Farzi' to the return of romantic thriller 'You' Season 4-Part 1. Viewers can grab popcorn and be ready to binge-watch sprees as we list the top 7 picks available on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Netflix, Hoichoi, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and more.

'You' Season 4-Part 1: Netflix

Penn Badley as Joe Goldberg going miles apart for love is the central question of the popular thriller web series 'You.' The web series is based on Caroline Kepnes's best-selling novel of the same name, where Penn Badgley essays the role of a man going to any limits for just love.

Farzi: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing on February 10, the web series marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor as a con artist, amid the thrust of having high ambitions finds himself in the business of fake money notes, where the exhilarating game of cat and mouse takes place.

Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama: Disney+Hotstar

Releasing on February 10, this dreamy affair documentary will give a closer look at Hansika Motwani's wedding filled with love, glamor, and dialogue. The intimate wedding affair is about to go public filled with sheer drama and love.

Marvel Studios: Legends- Disney+Hotstar

Marvel Studios: Legends will release on February 10 and revolves around the story of honor and codes in the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is about to grow more. One can revisit their memorable heroes, villains, and the intense moments from the whole MCU which will also excite you. You look forward to the upcoming series of the universe that will debut on Disney+Hotstar.

Not Dead Yet: Disney+Hotstar

Starring Gina Rodriguez, the web series will release on February 9 and follows the life of a broke and single self-described disaster individual attempting to recreate the life and career she left five years ago.

Salaam Venky: Zee5



Releasing on Zee5 on February 10, the film revolves around Kajol essaying the role of a mother struggling with his 24-year-old son close to death, who wants to donate his organs with the help and involvement of his mother.

Thunivu: Netflix

Ajith Kumar's blockbuster Thunivu will be released on February 8. The film revolves around a gang attempting to rob a band as they discover that the bank is already being held hostage by a criminal organization. Filled with dialogues, dust, and action, it is a jam-packer film to watch.