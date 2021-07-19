On Sunday, Kapil, who was on break from TV following the birth of his second child, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. All artists can be seen dressed up in black attires.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of India's best comedians, Kapil Sharma is returning with the new season of his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his old team and friends including Krushna Abhishek, Sudhir Leheri, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

On Sunday, Kapil, who was on break from TV following the birth of his second child, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. All artists can be seen dressed up in black attires. In one of the pictures, Kapil is seen with Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri as they pose for a group selfie."new beginning with all the old faces#tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon," he captioned the post.

Special Guest of the show Archan Puran Singh also shared a new reel on Instagram, in which all the team members of The Kapil Sharma Show can be seen walking on the ramp as they announce the new season of one of the most popular comedy talk shows in the country.

Part of the team, comedian Bharti Singh also shared a funny video from the sets of the show. In the video, Krushna and Sudesh can be seen dancing with her celebrating the commencement of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. "back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar #tkss #bhartisingh," Bharti captioned the post.

Last month, Bharti Singh had shared a video with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda on Instagram Stories, announcing that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon return to the small screen. Reportedly, the show will make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air earlier when Kapil Sharma announced that he wanted to take a break and spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan