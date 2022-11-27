'New Rules' Singer Dua Lipa Gets Albanian Citizenship By President Bajram Begaj|See Pics

English Singer and Songwriter Dua Lipa received her Albanian citizenship today from president Bajram Begaj. The 'Thinking About You' singer arrived in Tirana today for her concert scheduled to go live tomorrow on the Independence day of Albania at Skënderben Square.

Dua Lipa was born and raised in London on August 22, 1995, whereas her family was raised in FR Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo). Dua Lipa's family is Muslim, however, her maternal grandmother is of Bosnian descent.

Dua Lipa shared the news via her Instagram handle where the singer posted a series of pictures and videos sharing a glimpse of the event. Dressed in a decent knee-length blue color dress with white thigh-high boots, the singer was seen receiving her Albanian citizenship from president Bajram Begaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The President of Albania Mr. Bajram Begaj welcomed the international artist and also appreciated her fantastic talent quoting her as the artistic soul singer and also applauded her social cause commitments and activities. He also appreciated the singer's promotion acts where she respects and highly speaks about her roots, in Albania across the globe.

President Bajram Begaj stated in his speech, "It is a special pleasure that today we welcome the great artist Dua Lipa. I say Great artist, but she is also a simple girl, who has given the greatest pride to us, Albania, Kosovo, and wherever there are Albanians in the world."

Speaking highly about the singer, President Bajram Begaj addressed Dua Lipa directly and added, "Albanian youth have you as an example and you have shown that dreams can be achieved by working harder and harder. You have made all Albanians together! Therefore, I am pleased to give you Albanian citizenship."

Dua Lipa was on her world tour titled, 'Future Nostalgia' where on November 28, she will be performing at Skënderben Square thereby concluding the tour.