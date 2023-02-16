New Pictures Surface From Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Dreamy Christian Wedding | See Here

On Valentine's Day 2023, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic held a lovely ceremony to renew their wedding vows. In 2020, the couple had a modest court wedding, but they recently celebrated with a lavish Christian wedding that was well-attended by their loved ones. The newlyweds released official wedding photos, and singer Aastha Gill shared additional pictures from the event featuring herself with the stunningly-dressed bride and groom.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2023 at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan following Christian customs. The bride, Natasa, looked stunning in a white wedding gown, while the groom, Hardik, wore a traditional black tuxedo. On the same day, the couple shared a sneak peek of their celebration on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their loved ones and revealing that they had renewed their vows after three years. They also described their Valentine's Day celebration as taking place on an "island of love."

Recently Singer Aastha Gill shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showcasing Natasa's walk down the aisle. Aastha also uploaded some pictures with the newlyweds after the wedding ceremony and wrote a caption expressing her emotions. "Natasa Stankovic, cannot explain in words how I felt when I saw you in that beautiful white dress! Hardik Pandya, you're one of the most fun people I've come across! God bless you both and may you always shine like this together," she wrote.

Hardik, had proposed to Natasa on a yacht in January 2020. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown restrictions, the couple got married in a private ceremony in May 2020 and also disclosed that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, in July 2020.

Hardik and Natasa are among the latest celebrity couples to publicly affirm their relationship in 2023. Other famous pairs who have recently tied the knot include cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra.