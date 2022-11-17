New OTT Releases This Weekend: The Godfather, Dharavi Bank, 1899 And More Movies And Web Series

NEW movies and web series OTT releasing this week will keep you hooked to your mobile and television screens. From courtroom drama entertainers to the forthcoming Christmas season, the month brings you releases with D-day to be released soon.

The month has tons of Christmas-themed compositions including ‘Christmas With You’, ‘Christmas in Love’, and ‘The Santa Clauses’. Apart from the festive themed, ‘The Twelve’ courtroom drama is also ready and the much-awaited ‘Dharavi Bank’ starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi is waiting for its theatrical run.

Find out the details of the movies and web series featuring casts and release dates.

1.Christmas With You: Releasing on November 17, the movie features Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the lead roles where the plot revolves around a pop diva experiencing a sudden burnout in her career, flees to grant a fan’s desire to visit him in a small New York town where she revives her career and experiences a serious fling. Releasing on Netflix, the movie is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini.

2.Christmas In Love: Set to be released on Netflix on November 15, the movie stars Daniel Lissing, Brooke D’Orsay, and Mary-Margaret Humes. Brooke will portray the character of Ellie working at a renowned bakery whose CEO has sent his son undercover to gain experience in the industry where the two share a close friendship developing into a beautiful relationship of love.

3. Dead To Me(Season 3): Back with a bang on November 17, Netflix marks the return of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen and Judy, where the previous story of hit-and-run revolves around the destiny of their friendship.

4. Dharavi Bank: The much-awaited thriller web series starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Anand Oberoi in lead roles, the story about the triumph and struggle for the family’s power, duty and honor conquer the plot of the series. Releasing on MX Player, on November 19, catch this new crime-thriller soon.

Thalaivan helms the biggest crime syndicate - 'Dharavi Bank', will JCP Jayant succeed in his pursuit to bring down this 30,000 CR crime nexus, in the heart of the city?#DharaviBank, releases on 19 November.#TrailerOutNow @SunielVShetty @vivekoberoi @sonalikulkarni pic.twitter.com/8qO0G5zMOM — MX Player (@MXPlayer) November 8, 2022

5. Godfather: Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer movie ‘GodFather’ will be released on November 19, on Netflix where the plot revolves around the power struggles of political figures amidst the folds of greed and corruption. The film was officially released on October 5, and also features Salman Khan and actress Nayanthara.

6. The Twelve: The much-awaited courtroom drama stars Brendan Cowell and Kate Mulvaney where the series showcases the backstage drama of a courtroom where twelve ordinary people are set to bring their story inside filled with secrets, dreams and hope. The series is set to release on Lionsgate Play on November 18.

7. Hostel Daze(Season 3): Premiering on November 16, the series stars young actors including Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Shubham Gaur and more with the onset into their third year in college. Experiencing freedom and joy, the story is set to make its return.

The third week of November 2022 is full of super-expected hits, mashed with twisted and interesting plot lines, there are several more in line for your profile including Wonder Women, 1899, The Santa Clauses, Sumi, Slumberland, Reborn Rich, and many more.