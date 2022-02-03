New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra rule millions of hearts. The actress always manages to grab eyeballs and is adored by her fans. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas recently announced that they became parents as they welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. Now, the actress shared her first post since the huge announcement.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the 'Matrix' actress uploaded a few selfies in a car. The actress looked fresh and radiant and captioned the photo as, "The light feels right."

Take a look at Priyanka’s post here:

Priyanka geotagged Los Angeles as her location, which indicates that she is still at her home and spending quality time with her family. Our Desi Girl enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with 73.8 million followers. The post has garnered above 9 lakh likes and more than 2 thousand comments. The actress enthralled her fans with the post. While one fan commented, “You’re so beautiful," another wrote, "missed you". A comment also read, “Hello Mommy!!"

On January 22, the actress gave a major surprise to her fans as she announced about her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture which stated, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s joint statement read. The couple requested privacy during their special time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they added.

Further various media reports suggested that the couple welcomed a baby girl. A media report suggests that the couple’s baby arrived 12 weeks earlier than the due date, and their daughter was born at a Southern California hospital.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. The actress has a bunch of projects lined up including Text For You, Citadel, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.

