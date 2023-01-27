New Mom Bipasha Basu Drops Aww-dorable Video With Daughter Devi, Dad Karan Singh Grover Has The Cutest Reaction | Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been filled with joy since the birth of their daughter Devi on November 12. Although they haven't revealed her face yet, they both keep posting cute pictures of her on Instagram. Recently, Basu shared an adorable video of her and Devi which made our hearts melt.

Bipasha posted the sweet video on Instagram. It is a compilation of sun-kissed photos of the mother-daughter duo in different poses. Bipasha was dressed in a floral ensemble with a white netted sheer shawl, while Devi wore a navy-blue t-shirt dress with a pink flower headband. The images showed Bipasha holding her precious daughter in her arms as the camera captured their adoring bond.

Bipasha shared a video of Devi, covering her face with a heart emoji, and wrote, “My heart is full. Devi thank you Papa @iamksgofficial #newmom #blessed #godsgift #gratitude #justlove.”

Dad Karan Singh Grover commented on the post with an "Awwwww!!!". Even though we can't see much of her face, fans are already gushing over the video.

Earlier, Bipasha had shared a video of herself playing with her daughter. She donned a peach-coloured outfit while holding her baby close her chest. Bipasha was seen smiling and kissing her feet and it was indeed a cute sight. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, “God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi after my first best gift, the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial Luckiest girl in the world #itsmybirthday #newmommy #grateful #blessed #monkeylove.”

On her birthday on January 7, the new mommy in town had treated her fans with a string of pictures with her husband and daughter. She wore an aqua green shirt and matching trouser while her little one donned a white t-shirt with "I love Mum" written on it. The picture of Bipasha and Karan is also all too cute to handle.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story is comparable to a fairy tale. They first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s movie Alone in 2015, which was their first time working together onscreen. By April 2016, the two married, and recently, in August 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child. On November 12, 2022, they welcomed Devi.