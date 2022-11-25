FC Barcelona 'Can't Wait To Meet New Barca Fan' And Guess Who She Is

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced the name of their baby girl 'Raha', where the duo shared a beautiful family picture with a mini Barca jersey on which 'Raha' is written. Ranbir Kapoor happens to be a big fan of the football club, whereas the couple announced their daughter's name in a very unique manner.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6 and announced her name yesterday. As the duo uploaded the picture with the newborn's name written on the Barca jersey, the Barcelona Football Club's official Twitter handle responded in the most heartfelt way.

The Barcelona club's Twitter account reposted the family picture of the Kapoors and quoted, "Congratulations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

The Brahmastra actress took social media by storm as she announced the name of her daughter on her Instagram handles explaining the meaning of the name. The actress quoted, "The name Raha has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, and

It also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

The actress further quoted, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." Alia Bhatt also mentioned that the name was specifically chosen by Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for 5 years before tying the knot on April 14, 2022. In June, the duo announced the news of their pregnancy, whereas the Brahmastra couple welcomed their baby girl on November 6.