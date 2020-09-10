In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lokhande said that she has always wanted justice for his “late friend” Sushant and his bereaved family.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau over drugs-related charges, actor Ankita Lokhande said that she has never claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered" or that anyone in particular was responsible for the same.

“I have never said it is a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies,” Lokhande said.

Without naming Chakraborty, Lokhande asked would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow him to consume drugs even after knowing his mental state and condition?

“Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time,” she wrote.

“On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?” the post added.

Rhea, the girlfriend and live-in partner of the late actor, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in the drugs case linked to the probe in the sensational death case. The actor had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. However, she had claimed that Sushant consumed marijuana.



Ankita Lokhande, who had been in a six-year-long relationship with the late actor, refuted many claims made by Rhea and has been continuously supporting Sushant’s family.

