'Never Let Anyone Tell You Your Dream Is Too Big', Says Kriti Sanon As She Bags Best Actress Award For Mimi

Kriti Sanon's outstanding performance in Netflix's film 'Mimi' has bagged her the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ title of the year at an award show. Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti has grabbed a lot of appreciation from the audience for her different roles.

Meanwhile, accepting the award, the actress expressed her gratitude to her family for the support they have given her. Further, the actress inspired people with a motivational message for those who are aspiring actors. The main advice of the actress for others was to pay attention to their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals.

Further, the actress also said that one should have patience as it may take a period of time for those with no background in the film industry to achieve success as it took eight for her too.

"It might take you a little longer, it’s taken me 8 years, it might take you a little longer, the journey might be a little tougher, but just believe in yourself, keep working, keep getting better at what you do, keep learning, and I promise you that you will get there, and when you do, it will be worth it because it will be your journey," the actress while receiving the award said.

She further added, "So never let anyone tell you your dream is too big… so here’s to big dreams."

The Mimi actress shared the speech video on her Instagram account and wrote that all that she said came from her heart and was not scripted.

Meanwhile, on Kriti's work front, the actress will be seen in a bunch of projects. The actress will appear in Shehzada along with Kartik Aarya and in Adipurush. Kriti will also make an appearance in the horror comedy, Bhediya, and Ganapath.