Never Have I Ever 3 Trailer: New Guy Enters As Devi-Paxton Make Their Relationship Official | Watch

'Never Have I Ever' is finally back with season three and the audience will witness Devi's new adventure as she makes her relationship with Paxton official. This comedy-drama revolves around an Indian American teenager Devi, who is dealing with the sudden death of her father and finds trouble with her love life. The two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix and the third season will release on August 12, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "Thrice the drama, thrice the fun and thrice the confusion to choose the right one. THE TRAILER FOR NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 IS HERE!"

Fans are super excited for the third season and are eager to watch Devi and Paxton's love story. One person commented, "The entire Olivia Rodrigo album will disagree with you. man that was hilarious". Another fan commented, "August month is gonna be a treat for Netflix fans."

In the trailer, we see that Devi and Paxton have made their relationship official and the entire school know about them. As a result, Devi becomes one of the most popular girls in the school and also gets hated by other girls. Meanwhile, Devi also starts having self-doubt about why Paxton likes him. In the end, a new handsome Indian guy comes into the picture.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez. The show has a very interesting format for telling the characters' storylines. The former professional tennis player John McEnroe narrates the story in the entire series from Devi's perspective. Meanwhile, Andy Samberg narrated Ben's story and Gigi Hadid narrated Paxton's storyline.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show is loosely based on Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area. Never Have I Ever Season 3 will stream on Netflix from August 12, 2022.