'#BoycottAzeem Trends'; Netizens Troll Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Winner Mohammed Azeem; Call For Boycott Of Vijay TV

Days after Bigg Boss Tamil 6 results, hashtag #boycottAzeem has been trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. This came after Television actor Mohammed Azeem was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Besides taking home the trophy, Azeem won a Rs 50 Lakh cash prize and a brand-new car.

For the uninitiated, the TV actor has a poor image because of his extreme rudeness and crudeness from day one. His actions were so outrageous that many people thought he would be sent home early in the season, but Azeem shocked everyone by not only finishing the performance to the very end but also receiving the award. This didn't go well with the netizens who trolled the BB Tamil 6 winner on Twitter. Some even called for a boycott of Vijay TV.

A Twitter user called him an abuser and tweeted, "#AbuserAzeem #CringeAzeem you are not deserved for the title. You undeserving the trophy which you held in your hand The real winner is #vaathivikraman."

A netizen commented, "No appreciations for Title winner.. People are celebrating Vikraman and Shivin Ofcourse you are not a strong player at all Azeem. Abusers are not gamers Giving content includes maintaining dignity, respecting yourself & others."

Another user tweeted, "

The genuine support from people. We Vikraman fans are still trending #BoycottVijayTV in favor of Vikku despite the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 finale. Congratulations, Vikku—this is your real "Vetri." You are more deserving for this love than the title."