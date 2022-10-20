Netizens Slam Karan Kundrra For Featuring In Romantic Reel With 12-Year-Old Riva Arora | Watch

BIGG Boss fame actor Karan Kundrra is always in headlines for adorable pictures with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. However, this time the actor is news for all the wrong reasons. Kundrra, who was recently seen in a music video, 'Akhiyan', has attracted massive criticism from netizens after he was seen in an Instagram reel opposite 12-year-old actor Riva Arora.

The video shows Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Karan. She at first, can be seen texting Karan while speaking to his boyfriend. In the next moment, she can be witnessed sitting in a bar, having drinks with Karan.

The video was later removed from the Instagram handle of Riva.

The internet, however, doesn't seem much impressed with the video, leading to netizens slamming Karan for making a romantic reel with the 12-year-old.

"Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this," wrote a user.

Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

"Riva Arora is a minor who is being se*xualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it. She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age?" said a second user.

Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it.

She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) October 18, 2022

A third user also slammed her parents and wrote, "Yes her parents are responsible but karan and the other guy are equally in this. they should've just not accepted this knowing a 12 yrs old is in here? and abt the last line there are a lot of child actors in the industry not just riva."

yes her parents are responsible but karan and the other guy are equally in this. they should've just not accepted this knowing a 12 yrs old is in here?



and abt the last line there are a lot of child actors in the industry not just riva. — heer🌪 (@insomniafallss) October 13, 2022

Riva Arora has 8.2 million followers on her Instagram account and was seen in movies like like Uri, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Mom and others.