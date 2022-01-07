New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter Palak Tiwari is creating a heavy buzz on social media ever since she returned to Instagram. The star-kid never fails to impress her followers more by sharing scintillating pics on her social media handle. Recently, she dropped a series of pics showing off her flawless beauty and beautiful eyes.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the post, and captioned it as, "This time it’s up close and Sandy". In the images, Palak can be seen dressed in a floral green colour bralette. She kept her makeup natural with pink-tinted lips and mascara laden eyes. She accessories her look with simple hoop earrings.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers took to the comment section and appreciated her looks. Mommy Shewta wrote, "My Baby" with several hearts, K3G's little Krish, who has grown up to be a handsome hunk, Jubraan Khan also reacted to Palak's post, while her fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Palak Tiwari was recently seen in a hit music video titled Bijlee Bijlee, marking her debut in the industry. The song is sung by famous Punjabi singer Harddy Sandhu. Next, she will be soon making her acting debut in Bollywood with Vishal Ranjan Mishra's Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', starring Vivek Oberoi, Tanishaa Mukerji, Mallika Sherawat and Shivin Narang.

In August 2021, Arbaaz Khan unveiled the first look of the film and later that year announced the release date of the film. The film was slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022. However, it seems the makers have postponed the release date once again.

Meanwhile, the actress is keeping her followers on their toes by posting alluring pics on her Instagram.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv