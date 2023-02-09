Netizens Criticize Mammootty For His 'Black' And 'White' Remark During 'Christopher' Promotions, Call Him 'Racist'

Actor Mammootty recently sparked row after his casual racist remark during an interview. The actor, who was on a promotional spree, joked about his skin tone with co-star Aishwarya in a video that has surfaced on social media. He claimed that since jaggery is formed of "black" karipetti, she could have addressed him as "white" sugar instead of calling him that.

Mammootty's comments didn't go well with the netizens, as evident from the reactions surfacing online. A Twitter user wrote, "What ever pr does to whitewash his image sometimes the real person will comes out even without knowing us the racist in #Mammootty comes out moment."

What ever pr does to whitewash his image sometimes the real person will comes out even without knowing us the racist in #Mammootty comes out moment 😬😬😬🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/fdhknKGmkP — VARUNP (@VARUNP29887116) February 6, 2023

"When a person repeatedly makes racist remarks of his coactors and crew in public forum how can that be normalised or even considered slip of tongue? This is a true example that however you build image thru PR work,after a time ur true self will b exposed. #racism #Mammootty," wrote another person.

When a person repeatedly makes racist remarks of his coactors and crew in public forum how can that be normalised or even considered slip of tongue? This is a true example that however you build image thru PR work,after a time ur true self will b exposed. #racism #Mammootty — ARJUN JAGADEESH (@arjunjagadeesh) February 7, 2023

The mask wearing in front of public will be untie once. 😯 I didn't expect this type of racist comment from Kerala film actor #Mammootty 🙏



Don't call him sugarcane bcz it's BLACK, call him WHITE SUGAR 😯🙏#controversy #mollywood #Bollywood #Kollywood #Tollywood #Sandalwood pic.twitter.com/ky8GIYa3TM — Renjith mvk (@renjithmvk) February 6, 2023

Mammootty's Christopher hit the theatres on February 9, 2023 and the movie received rave review from the critics as well as the audience. The superstar plays the role of a vigilant cop in the movie.