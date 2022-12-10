  • News
  • Entertainment

Netizens Celebrate Sidharth Shukla's '17 Years Of Winning WBM Title' With Heartfelt Posts

Netizens are celebrating 17 years of late actor Sidharth Shukla winning the prestigious title of 'Best Model Of The World'. Take a look at the reactions below:

By SWATI SINGH
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 03:40 PM IST
Minute Read
Netizens Celebrate Sidharth Shukla's '17 Years Of Winning WBM Title' With Heartfelt Posts

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise last year was a huge setback for his fans as well as followers, who never leave a chance to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor by remembering him in any manner. It was on December 9, 2005, when Sidharth Shukla won the prestigious title of 'Best Model Of The World' and his fans are remembering him for the same reason, as evident from their posts on the micro-blogging site.

Shukla's fans celebrated 17 years of his winning the World’s Best Model title wherein he represented the entire country, thereby emerging as the first Indian to win the prestigious title.

A fanpage account posted a picture of the Ballika Vadhu fame actor from the same event and wrote, "17 years ago, on this day Sidharth Ashok Shukla won the World's best model title and made entire country proud! We are proud of our champion. #SidharthShukla." Take a look:

Another fan also tweeted, "Here's to the first and the only Asian to win the Best Model of the World title in Turkey 2005.. When Sid made India proud... such accomplishments needs to be celebrated with pride. Here's a look at more reactions:

It is pertinent to note that the Broken But Beautiful actor Sidharth Shukla passed away of a heart attack on September 2, 2021. After he was rushed to Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, the doctors there declared him brought dead. 

Also Read
Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali's Trip To Jaisalmer Features Tim And Baby Jeh..
Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali's Trip To Jaisalmer Features Tim And Baby Jeh..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.