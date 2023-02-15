OPEN IN APP

Netizens Celebrate 3 Years Of Sidharth Shukla's Historic Bigg Boss 13 Win, Call Him 'G.O.A.T'

Twitter users are celebrating 3 years of Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win. Continue reading:

By Swati Singh
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 09:10 PM (IST)
It's been 3 years since the late actor Sidharth Shukla won the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss Season 13 and fans are remembering him for the same. Season 13 became the most successful Bigg Boss season since the inception of the show and also the most watched one. While Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy, Asim Riaz was declared the first runner-up, and Shehnaaz Gill was the second runner-up.

Sidharth won everyone's hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Everyone admired his on-screen relationship with fellow contender Shehnaaz Gill. After the concert, there were also rumors that the two were dating. Unfortunately, Balika Vadhu fame died of cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, which sent everyone into shock.

 
 
 
The official account of Bigg Boss 13 also paid tribute to the late actor as it shared a picture of Sidharth holding a trophy. Sharing the same, it wrote on its Instagram handle, "Appreciate tweet for all the Fans who still daily tweet for him and show their love in trends towards @sidharth_shukla bhai! you guys making him alive. 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID #sidharthshukla."

Here's how Twitter users are remembering Sidharth Shukla:

