Netizens Call Out Producer Dil Raju After He Says Vijay Sethupathi 'Is Bigger' Star Than Ajith Kumar

Producer Dil Raju has triggered controversy after his latest statement comparing two superstars, Vijay Sethupathi and Ajith Kumar, of the South industry. The producer stated that Sethupathi is a bigger star than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. The remarks didn't go down well with the fans of both stars as evident from the war of words that is going on social media.

During a conversation with a Telugu channel NTV, Dil Raju said, "In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is releasing alongside my film. It is a known fact that Vijay sir is the number 1 star in Tamil Nadu. The state has a total of 800 screens."

"Right now, both films are getting an equal number of screens. I’m literally begging for at least 50 additional screens for my film because Vijay sir is a bigger star than Ajith," he further noted.

Fans headed to the comments section to call out the 'unwanted' remarks made by the producer. A Twitter user commented, "Someone from another state creating fans fight between Vijay and Ajith," another fan wrote, "Why is he even comparing the stars? If Vijay is the bigger star, shouldn’t his film automatically be given extra screens (sic)," and more.

It is pertinent to note that Vijay Sethupathi's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be released worldwide on January 12, 2023, with fans all set to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes ever.