Netizens Brutally Troll Ranbir Kapoor For Best Actor Win At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Say 'This Is A Joke'

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were awarded the top honours. Alia received the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir won the Best Actor award for his role in the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. However, Ranbir's win was met with negative reactions on social media.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt collected the Best Actor award on behalf of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who was absent from the ceremony. When a video of her accepting the award was shared online, many social media users expressed their disappointment, saying that Ranbir's win for the fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was undeserved, despite his acting abilities.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, "I am a huge Ranbir fan but this is a joke. He was wooden in Brahmastra. Probably one of his weaker performances."

"I thought Dada Saheb Phalke awards are non-paid ones.. but disappointed to see anyone winning anything," commented another. A netizen wrote, "Award for Bhramastra, it is a joke like the dialogues in the movie. Sab awards bikta hain, and the joke is he did not come."

"For Brahmastra??? Really?? What a joke!" read a comment.

At the awards ceremony, Alia looked stunning in a white sari which had lacework, along with a matching blouse. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher won the award for Most Versatile actor last night. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"

Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward.👏💪😍 pic.twitter.com/4M20gpeUAN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2023

Varun Dhawan won Critics Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the horror-comedy Bhediya. A video capturing the moment when Varun Dhawan interacted with veteran actor Anupam Kher at the awards ceremony has been circulating online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the video, Varun can be seen touching Kher's feet as a gesture of respect, after which they hugged and posed for photos.