    Netizens Believe Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' And Manoj Bajpayee's 'Family Man' Are From Same Universe; Here's Proof

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is garnering a lot of attention, Netizens believe that Farzi and Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man are from the same universe.

    By Swati Singh
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 04:17 PM (IST)
    Shahid Kapoor is currently busy basking in the success of his recently-released web series, Farzi, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The much-anticipated show revolves around an artist (played by Shahid Kapoor) with a difficult upbringing hopes to succeed and amass a fortune that will allow him to fulfil all of his desires.

    Farzi is set in the same universe as the cherished web series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, but both are entirely separate planets. There are no similarities in the filmmaking style, editing, or characterization. Naturally, the main character in this story is from the middle class, just like in The Family Man.

    Despite the two shows having different storylines, netizens believe that Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi are from the same universe. A Twitter user wrote, "Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi."

    Another Twitter user wrote, "Vijay Sethupathi is a riot in #Farzi .This is the VJS we have been missing for a while now. @shahidkapoor & @kaykaymenon02 excels too to give a thoroughly enjoyable tv show. @rajndk has another winner- that supercedes their Family man which is a difficult thing to do."

    A user tweeted, "Farzi is epic on so many levels...Shahid Vijay KK are too good....Finally a super duper series...Raj and DK are amazing...Family man and Farzi crossover hopefully in the future...Chellam sir is also their."

