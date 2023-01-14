  • News
Netizens Are Impressed With Miss Ukraine's Powerful Fashion Statement Amid Nation's Ongoing Conflict With Russia

Netizens have been hailing Ukraine's representative Viktoria Apanasenko for her outfit that she wore in the National Costume round of Miss Universe 2022.

By Swati Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 08:33 PM IST
Minute Read
The 71st Miss Universe pageant began on January 14 featuring 86 women competing for the prestigious title. India's Divita Rai will be representing the country at the international level, but one who is garnering all the attention is Ukraine's Viktoria Apanasenko, who is representing Ukraine in the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

Viktoria Apanasenko left the internet impressed with her selection of outfit she wore in the National Costume round. The costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, their courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins.

Sharing a short video of herself representing her country on stage, Apanasenko wrote, "The "Warrior of Light" costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, our courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins. While creating this costume we wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts. Even blazing, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolizes every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and her future. Each of us is The Warrior of Light."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viktoria Apanasenko (@crystal.viktoria)

The wings, which are unquestionably the focal point of her outfit, were made by the Crooked Feather, while Lesia Patoka styled the rest of it. The netizens took to the comments section and hailed Viktoria for her outfit. A Twitter user wrote, "What a captivating costume from Viktoriia Apanasenko, Ukraine's representative at the Miss Universe," while another one commented,"Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko is introduced at Miss Universe!"

