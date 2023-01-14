Netizens Are Impressed With Miss Ukraine's Powerful Fashion Statement Amid Nation's Ongoing Conflict With Russia

The 71st Miss Universe pageant began on January 14 featuring 86 women competing for the prestigious title. India's Divita Rai will be representing the country at the international level, but one who is garnering all the attention is Ukraine's Viktoria Apanasenko, who is representing Ukraine in the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

Viktoria Apanasenko left the internet impressed with her selection of outfit she wore in the National Costume round. The costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, their courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins.

Sharing a short video of herself representing her country on stage, Apanasenko wrote, "The "Warrior of Light" costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, our courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins. While creating this costume we wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts. Even blazing, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolizes every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and her future. Each of us is The Warrior of Light."

The wings, which are unquestionably the focal point of her outfit, were made by the Crooked Feather, while Lesia Patoka styled the rest of it. The netizens took to the comments section and hailed Viktoria for her outfit. A Twitter user wrote, "What a captivating costume from Viktoriia Apanasenko, Ukraine's representative at the Miss Universe," while another one commented,"Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko is introduced at Miss Universe!"

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the Ukrainian people have proven their unwavering strength and cohesion. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Ukraine and Russia have almost perpetually been at odds. On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a "special mission": the invasion of Ukraine. This conflict entered a new chapter. Numerous civilian and military fatalities as well as severe sanctions on Russia have been caused by this ongoing conflict. More tales and individuals are becoming worldwide as Ukraine continues to uphold its sovereignty.