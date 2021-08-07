Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom's song 'Marjaawaan' poster was released by the actor on his social media handle. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's upcoming release Bell Bottom is quite a hot topic among fans and all thanks to its wonderful trailer and Lara Dutta's look as former PM Indira Gandhi. However, now there's another reason this film is the talk of the town and it is all because of the latest song from the film 'Marjaawaan'.

Yes, as per some section of netizens, the pose in the song's poster seems copied. You read that right! Recently Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to drop the first look of the track. The pic featured Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar posing outside a train while she has her leg on him.

The actor captioned the pic saying, "Main tere bin #Marjaawaan @_vaanikapoor_ 😜 Stay tuned to know our story. Out in a few hours only On @saregama_official Music YouTube channel... @gurnazar_chattha @aseeskaurmusic @iamgauravdev @kartikdevofficial"

As soon as the poster and the song were released, it was liked by the viewers and instantly went viral. However, many social media users claimed that it is a copy of a photo of a travel influencer.

On seeing the poster of Marjaawaan, some people even started trolling the poster and the makers. Meanwhile, some countered the others saying that this is a common pose and it would be wrong to call it 'copied'.

Take a look at the post of the travel blogger





Check out Marjaawaan Song here:





So guys what are your thoughts about the whole thing? Do you think it looks copied?

