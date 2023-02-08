Netflix's You Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix's popular stalker drama series is returning soon for its fourth season, which means you can finally stop searching the internet for information and watch the show itself.

However, it is important to manage your expectations as only the first half of the fourth season will be available on February 9, and you'll have to wait another month for the second half. On the bright side, this gives you more time to come up with theories about the show.

Recap:

In the last episode, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) was seen walking the streets of Paris anonymously, suggesting that he had fled the country after committing murder, giving up his child, and pretending to die.

As expected of Joe Goldberg, his actions indicate that he went to Paris in pursuit of Marienne Bellamy (played by Tati Gabrielle), who had uncovered the truth about his dangerous and violent ways in the Season 3 finale.

However, he won't be staying in Paris for the entire fourth season, but rather most of the time will be set in London, where he has taken on a new identity and found a job, and may have also found a new group of people to potentially wreak havoc upon.

Season 4 release date:

The fourth season of the Netflix show You will have a total of 10 episodes, divided into two parts, each consisting of five episodes. The first part is set to be released on February 9, although it was initially planned for February 10. The second part will be available on March 9. Production for this season began on March 21, 2022 in London and was completed on August 27, 2022.

On January 9, Netflix released the official trailer for the first part of the fourth season, giving fans a sneak peek at what's to come. The trailer promises that the new season will be filled with drama and excitement, as Joe has assimilated into a new social circle in London, where he has assumed a new identity as a professor. He believes that he has left his dark past behind.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley gave a sneak peek into the new season, saying, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format...It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly." The series is classified as a murder mystery where the audience tries to guess who the killer is. This time, however, the tables have turned and Joe will be the one being pursued.

You Season 4 cast:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, now known as Jonathan Moore

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, Joe's former librarian boss and obsession from Season 3

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) as Kate, who will be Joe's newest obsession despite her disliking him from the get-go. She also may be onto his dark secrets

Stephen Hagan as Malcom, an out-of-touch party boy and Kate's boyfriend

Lukas Gage (Euphoria, The White Lotus) will play rich kid and fellow expat Adam, a gambler and owner of the club where the friend group likes to party

Tilly Keeper (Eastenders) as Lady Phoebe, a popular socialite and Kate's BFF. She's also Adam's girlfriend.

Ed Speleers (Outlander) as Rhys Montrose, an eccentric author and aspiring politician. He worked his way up after being born into poverty and seems to be the most level headed of the friend group

Ben Wiggins as Roald, another aristocratic longtime friend of Kate's who may be hiding his own dark secrets

Amy Leigh Hickman as Professor Moore's literature student Nadia

Eve Austin as Gemma, probably the most tone-deaf of the elite Oxford friend group

Other new cast members include Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.