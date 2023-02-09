Netflix's 'Love To Hate You': Cast, Plot, Release Date And All You Need To Know

February is a month dedicated to romance and Netflix is providing a lineup of romantic shows for fans to stream, regardless of their location. However, the upcoming South Korean K-drama, Love To Hate You is a unique twist on the typical romantic show.

Cast:

The new Netflix production, directed by Kim Jung-kwon, features Kim Ok-vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Go Won-hee as the lead actors.

The main cast of Love To Hate You includes Kim Ok-bin playing the role of Yeo Mi-ran, Teo Yoo as Nam Kang-ho, Kim Ji-hoon as Do Won-joon and Go Won-hee as Shin Na-eun. These four actors will bring to life the characters in the romantic comedy-drama.

Plot:

Love To Hate You appears to be a combination of romantic comedy and drama, and tells the story of a woman who is determined to never be beaten by a man and a man who thinks that the only way to get women to respond is through tough love.

Where to watch:

The forthcoming romantic comedy-drama, Love To Hate You, can be streamed worldwide on Netflix, including in India.

Release date:

It has been reported that Netflix’s Love To Hate You will release globally ahead of Valentine’s Day. The show is set to hit the streaming platform on February 10, at 10:00 pm (ET) (8.30 am IST).

Love To Hate You will follow Netflix's standard release pattern for original content, with all episodes being made available on February 10 for streaming both in South Korea and worldwide.

Each episode will have an estimated length of between 45 to 50 minutes and will come with subtitles and dubbed options in various languages.

Number of episodes:

Love To Hate You will be a 10-episode series, which will all be released at the same time on February 10. The series focuses on the life of Yeo Mi-ran, a new lawyer at the Gilmu Law Firm that specialises in the entertainment industry. Mi-ran has no interest in romance as she hates losing to men in any aspect, including love.

Watch the trailer here: