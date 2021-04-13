The news of Vira Sathidar's demise was confirmed by 'Court' filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane who directed him in the film. Read on to know more about the actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vira Sathidar, who featured in Netflix's National Award-winning film 'Court' passed away due to problems related to COVID-19. He was in his early sixties and was admitted to a local hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The news of his demise was confirmed by 'Court' director Chaitanya Tamhane who directed him in the film. According to him, the veteran actor was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated and later he passed away at around 3 am in the hospital.

Talking about Sathidar's death, Tamhane told PTI, "It's true. He passed away at around 3 AM in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in." He further added, "He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making Court."

Author and CPIML Politburo member tweeted about the death of the actor and shared her condolences. Taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "Shocked to learn that we lost Vira Sathidar, revolutionary street theatre activist, singer, writer, poet, actor, to Covid-19. This is a huge loss. Many of you may know him from his performance as lead actor in "Court" (2015)."

Shocked to learn that we lost Vira Sathidar, revolutionary street theatre activist, singer, writer, poet, actor, to Covid-19. This is a huge loss. Many of you may know him from his performance as lead actor in "Court" (2015). https://t.co/fuuTFdaZBq — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 13, 2021

On the work front, Vira Sathidar rose to fame after portraying the role of a protest singer Narayan Kamble in the OTT release 'Court'. In the film, he was charged with complaints of encouraging a sewage worker to commit suicide through one of his songs.

Vira Sathidar has also worked in short films apart from 'Court' which won a National Award and also got nominated for Oscars 2016 from India.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal