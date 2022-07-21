Netflix To Stream Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Dreamy Wedding Documentary Soon

A dreamy wedding took place when last month, south actor Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The wedding was an intimate affair, and only close friends and family were included. However, the wedding also marked some special appearances including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth. The entire beautiful event was documented by Gautham Vasudev Menon and is now set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The documentary is produced by Rowdy Pictures.

However, the documentary is yet to get a title for it. The entire film will consist of all the beautiful moments of Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which is eventually converted into a wedding. The event took place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. The Series Head, Netflix India, Tanya Bami in a statement said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond."

"Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh," Tanya added.

Nayanthara took to Twitter and shared the news. The actress said that the documentary is going to be very special for them.

As soon as the news went online, fans spammed the comment section. “This is going to be a super special and touching story of an incredible superwoman,” a fan wrote. Another fan said that she eagerly waiting for the release and dropped a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, during a press conference said that the wedding was initially planned to take place in Tirupati. However, the plan had to be cancelled due to logistical issues.

For the unversed, Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Atlee’s Jawan.