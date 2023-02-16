Netflix To Release Documentary On Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Disappearance In March 2023

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, mysteriously disappeared from the radar. The loss of Flight 370 was the bloodiest occurrence involving a Boeing 777 and the deadliest in Malaysia Airlines' history, with all 227 passengers and 12 crew members presumed dead. Was it pulled into the Bermuda triangle or did it crash into the Indian Ocean? The mystery remains unsolved until now.

On Thursday, OTT giant Netflix announced that it will be releasing a documentary on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370s vanishment, titled MH370: The Plane That Disappeared. The documentary will see interviews of scientists, journalists and family members of the passengers onboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Sharing a small teaser, Netflix wrote on its Instagram handle, "Nine years ago, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar. 239 people went missing, and one central question remained - What Are We Missing MH370: The Plane That Disappeared comes to Netflix March 8th."

The terrible footage of the families in 2014, heartbroken by the abduction of their loved ones, is shown in the teaser. Where is my father? a young girl asks her mother, but the answer has never been revealed. One of the talking heads speculates that MH370 may have been an act of war rather than just an unsolved murder.

What Happened To MH370?

The disappearance of Flight 370, which left all 227 passengers and 12 crew members presumed dead, was the deadliest incident involving a Boeing 777 and the deadliest in Malaysia Airlines history up until Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which was shot down over the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine four months later on July 17, 2014. The combined loss resulted in severe financial issues for Malaysia Airlines, which the Malaysian government renationalized in August 2014.

It is pertinent to note that the hunt for the missing aircraft quickly rose to the top of the list of aviation expenses. After initially concentrating on the South China Sea and the Andaman Sea, an analysis of automatic communications between the aircraft and an Inmarsat satellite pointed to a potential crash location in the southern Indian Ocean.