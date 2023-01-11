Netflix To Begin Broadcasting Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2024

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will start streaming live internationally on Netflix in 2024, kicking off a long-term cooperation between Netflix and the guild.

The announcement comes ahead of the SAG Award nominees for individual, cast, and ensemble performances, which will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT (8.30 p.m. IST) on January 11 by Ashley Park from Emily in Paris and Haley Lu Richardson from The White Lotus.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will introduce SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin as they present the nominations for action performances by cinema and television stunt ensembles.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honouring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.

Talking about partnering with SAG-AFTRA, Netflix Global Head of TV, Bela Bajaria said, "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

The annual awards presentation debuted on NBC in 1995 but has since moved to TNT and, more recently, TBS. SAG-AFTRA stated in May that its historic collaboration with TNT was coming to an end.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be televised on February 26 at 8 5 p.m. PT (6.30 a.m. IST). With this new agreement, Netflix has promised to stream the programme on its YouTube site and to publicise the occasion on all of its social media platforms.

Jon Brockett will serve as the executive producer and Avalon Harbor Entertainment will serve as the producer of the ceremony, which will be presented by SAG-AFTRA alongside Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC.