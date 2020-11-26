Netflix Stremfest: Currently, in India, Netflix is offering four subscription plans, check out the plans and how to avail StreamFest offer.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Free! Free! Free! Netflix's free weekend in India known as StreamFest is here and it will begin on December 5 and will run through December 6. The plus point of this streamfest is that it will offer 48 hours of free streaming. Netflix will be available for the users across devices including Android phones, Android TV, smart TVs and more.

How to get access to the Netflix content as part of the free and unlimited Netflix StreamFest?

Step 1: First thing you need to do is to go to the Netflix StreamFest site and set up a reminder.

Step 2: When you are done with setting up the reminder, Netflix will notify you about the StremFest when it is about to start.

Step 3: After this, you can create the Netflix account and you are all set to watch movies and TV Shows on the streaming app.

How to create an account on Netflix?

*While making an account on Netflix for streamfest, you don't need to make any payments through a credit or debit card to the Netflix account.

*Now to signup you need to create an account on the Netflix StreamFest website or via the Android app.

Currently, in India, Netflix is offering four subscription plans. The first package gives the mobile offers that it at only Rs 199 in which content is available for streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile apps.

The second plan is at Rs 499 per month and offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time.

The next plan is the Standard plan is priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time.

The last and the highest plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma