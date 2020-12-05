The streaming giant has said that Netflix StreamFest will be available for users across devices, including Android phones, Android TV and smart TVs and non-subscribers will be able to watch Netflix without entering their credit or debit card details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix Streamfest, the free and unlimited weekend event announced by the streaming giant, is finally here and people across India will be able to watch Netflix free for two days beginning from Saturday.

The streaming giant has said that Netflix StreamFest will be available for users across devices, including Android phones, Android TV and smart TVs and non-subscribers will be able to watch Netflix without entering their credit or debit card details.

"An idea we’re excited about — and we’ll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up," the company had earlier said in a statement.

So here's how you can get access to the Netflix content as part of the free and unlimited Netflix StreamFest:

Step 1) To watch Netflix for free, the non-subscribers would need to download the Netflix app. They can also visit Netflix.com or Streamfest website.

Step 2) Go to the Streamfest banner. You would need to create an account by registering your name, phone number and email id.

Step 3) Once you create an account, you will be able to watch Netflix for free in India for two days -- December 5 and December 6.

Step 4) The users can also stream shows on Netflix on devices like Android phones, Android TV, gaming console and smart TVs.

In India, the Netflix is available in four plans -- Rs 199 per month which offers streaming at up to 480p resolution, Rs 499 per month plan offers maximum 480p resolution streaming, Rs 649 per month plan offers Full HD resolution streaming and Rs 799 per month plan which is the highest tier premium plan. However, the company, in a bid to attract Indian users, has announced the Netflix Streamfest event.

"We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up," Netflix Chief Product Officer (CPO) Greg Peters had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma