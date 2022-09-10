Netflix May Drop 'Binge-Watch' Model For Weekly Releases | Report

Famous OTT platform Netflix has been one of the favourite platforms for people across the globe for binge-watching. The term binge watching refers to watching a set of episodes back to back. However, the streaming platform may soon remove this interesting feature. Further, the platform will opt for the old weekly episodes to hit the OTT platform.

Earlier, the binge-watch model existed, people use to wait for weeks for shows to come and watch on the platform. However, ever since the OTT platforms introduced the binge-watch mode. However, now as per a new report, Netflix is expected to drop the binge-watch feature.

A newsletter from Puck News quotes analyst Michael Nathanson that the giant streaming platform Netflix is expected to make the model 'go away'

“It’s not a model that makes a lot of sense,” analyst Michael Nathanson, was quoted by the Puck News.

The report further states that in an internal review, Netflix has found that no evidence has been found pointing that there is a reduction in users due to the release of week-to-week episodes. Reed Hastings, Netflix's CEO was earlier not in the favour of the idea. However, now he has come around to it.

Apart from that, other reports also suggest that Netflix's competitors such as Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+, have already switched to the weekly release model.

“The others mix and match, with an emphasis on drawing out seasons to keep customers subscribed. In a competitive landscape, that’s smart,” the report states.

However, Netflix still remains one of the widely used OTT platforms among other streaming giants. Netflix has over 220 million paid subscribers. However, earlier this year, the number of users witnessed a reduction.

Some of the famous series from the platforms are Stranger Things, Ozark, Fauda, and others.