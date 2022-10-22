Netflix Launches Pop-Up Store Of Shows Stranger Things, Squid Game, Others In LA | All You Need To Know

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a store in USA's Los Angeles that is aimed at combining retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans. The store brings merchandise of all of Netflix's popular shows such as "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" at one place. The store that was opened on October 13th would be operative till January 6th.

The store offers shoppers and fans a chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte's throne from the period drama "Bridgerton."

Meanwhile, in addition to the retail elements, the space includes photo areas featuring life-sized versions of Netflix characters such as Vecna from “Stranger Things” and the Young-Hee doll from “Squid Game.”

Also for dress-up fans, this place is a temple as costumes and props from Netflix's iconic shows are on also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things."

Fans must also know that Netflix has earlier opened a pop-up store for particular shows but this is the first time that they have opened a store that is front for multiple shows. Meanwhile, the streaming platform is reported to add more fun in the store as the holiday season approach.

Reportedly, as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the December holidays approach, Netflix will use its IRL space to promote some of its new and returning shows. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the stylish comedy Emily in Paris, and several impending Christmas movies will all get their own experiences within the 10,000-square-foot locale.

The pop-up is “the most organic next step to continue our growth and bring Netflix’s most beloved shows together in a completely new way,” Netflix Head of Live Experiences Greg Lombardo told Variety.

“Celebrating our fans and giving them the opportunity to put themselves in the world of the stories they love is at the heart of what we do,” Lombardo added, “and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life at The Grove.”