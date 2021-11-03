New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: One of the most popular OTT platforms, Netflix, has recently introduced games on its platforms. The streaming app has launched five different games that are available for its Android users and can be downloaded via Google Play Store.



“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us," Netflix has announced.



Five mobile games that Netflix has launched for its subscribers are:



1) Stranger Things: 1984



2) Stranger Things 3: The Game



3) Card Blast



4) Teeter Up



5) Shooting Hoops



Here's how you can play these games:



Step 1: Log in to the app with your credentials



Step 2: On the homepage or the games tab of the application, you will find the Netflix games -- click on that



Step 3: Select the game you want to play



Step 4: Now, you can download the game through Google Play Store



Step 5: Now, you can easily play the game through Netflix app



Will you have to pay for playing games on the Netflix app?



In order to play the game, first, a user needs to buy a Netflix membership and sign in. Once the user has downloaded the game, they can play it at any time.



No internet connection required to play the game



Some of the mobile games will require an internet connection, whereas others can be played offline.



Netflix mobile games available in different languages



Users can play these Netflix mobile games in different languages. The game will automatically pick the language which is set in your Netflix profile. If in case your language is not yet available, the games will automatically pick the English language.

