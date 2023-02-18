Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos traveled to Mumbai to have a fireside chat with renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is creating the ground-breaking new series Heeramandi for Netflix. During the conversation, the OTT head told Bhansali that India is the fastest-growing Netflix market in the world, which may be good news for all OTT enthusiasts since the firm would likely continue to place significant bets on Indian original content.

Comparing SLB to the Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, Sarandos lauded him for paying "a lot of attention to tiny motions of emotion." He asserted, "This will excite Indian audiences, and for many people it will be the first time they see something like this in the globe." He further added that it was an honour to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On Saturday, the filmmaker released the first look of one of the most anticpated projects, Heeramandi. With the poster, SLB introduced his muses to the audience which included Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, Bhansali Productions tweeted, "The artistry of Sanjay Leela Bhansali combined with the grace of this cast, is an explosion we were not prepared for #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi 💫

Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveiled two teasers- the first one featured all the muses dressed up in golden attires, whil in the second one, all the actress looked gorgeous in black enselbles.

Heeramandi is expected to be a significant turning point in Netflix's India strategy. The eight-part television series, which began filming in June of last year, will explore the tales of courtesans and reveal the secret cultural reality of Heeramandi.