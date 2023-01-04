  • News
  • Entertainment

Netflix Cancels 1899 After First Season For THIS Reason, Social Media Reacts

The showrunners of the popular mystery thriller Netflix web series '1899' announced that Netflix has cancelled the show for further seasons. The show premiered on November 17.

By Piyali Bhadra
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 07:43 AM IST
Minute Read
Netflix Cancels 1899 After First Season For THIS Reason, Social Media Reacts
Netflix mystery thriller 1899 cancelled after one season (Image Credits:@AimFlossyRuss/Twitter)

Netflix's popular mystery thriller '1899' has been canceled just after one season of release. The web series was released on November 17, 2021, starring Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Miguel Bernardeau, and Andreas Pietschmann.

The makers of the show confirmed the news that the show will not be returning for another season. Announcing the sore news, makers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese took the news to their Instagram and shared the details with their fans.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by baranboodar 🜃 (@baranboodar)

The co-showrunners wrote, "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark."

They further stated, "But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

'1899' was helmed by the creators behind the popular sci-fi thriller series 'Dark', where '1899' was a German multilingual show. All the episodes of the season were released at once, and the show was widely acclaimed by the audience and critics and also was counted on the Top 10 chart on Netflix.

Earlier, Brazilian comic creator Mary Cagnin accused the Netflix show of stealing the highlights of her 2016 comic 'Black Silence.' Pointing out several similarities between the two, the arcs of some characters in her comic also face the same fate as in the show.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Details..
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Details..

The cancellation of the show after a huge success prompted thousands of fans to express their outrage and disappointment at Netflix's decision. Many people took to their Twitter handle to express their disappointment and views on the same.

'1899' was set 13 years before the doom of the popular and gigantic ship Titanic. The eight-episode series introduced a collection of eclectic and mysterious characters boarding a migrant steamship named Kerberos, sailing from London to New York.

Also Read
Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Set To Become The Biggest..
Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Set To Become The Biggest..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.