Netflix Cancels 1899 After First Season For THIS Reason, Social Media Reacts

Netflix's popular mystery thriller '1899' has been canceled just after one season of release. The web series was released on November 17, 2021, starring Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Miguel Bernardeau, and Andreas Pietschmann.

The makers of the show confirmed the news that the show will not be returning for another season. Announcing the sore news, makers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese took the news to their Instagram and shared the details with their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baranboodar 🜃 (@baranboodar)

The co-showrunners wrote, "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark."

They further stated, "But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

'1899' was helmed by the creators behind the popular sci-fi thriller series 'Dark', where '1899' was a German multilingual show. All the episodes of the season were released at once, and the show was widely acclaimed by the audience and critics and also was counted on the Top 10 chart on Netflix.

Earlier, Brazilian comic creator Mary Cagnin accused the Netflix show of stealing the highlights of her 2016 comic 'Black Silence.' Pointing out several similarities between the two, the arcs of some characters in her comic also face the same fate as in the show.

The cancellation of the show after a huge success prompted thousands of fans to express their outrage and disappointment at Netflix's decision. Many people took to their Twitter handle to express their disappointment and views on the same.

THEY HAVEN’T EVEN CANCELLED THE GAWD AWFUL WITCHER BLOOD ORIGIN! Everyone hated it. Lowest rated show ever for @Netflix. Forced, cringe diversity. Then cancels a multinational masterpiece that was a symphony of cultures, languages & actors from across the world. #1899Netflix — Brandon // Keckler (@EpiKeckler) January 2, 2023

The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I'm beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899 pic.twitter.com/TpV3ayJ4B5 — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) January 2, 2023

I remember a time when Netflix was a platform that offered a place for unique stories, for young writers & directors to share their work. Unique stories we fell in love with. We all know this hasn't been the case in YEARS, but #1899Netflix is my personal final nail in the coffin. — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) January 2, 2023

Netflix will have 300 shows about people cooking and f**k boys on desert islands, but you cancel literally every original or good show? What is even the point #1899Netflix — Emily (@ohholymountain_) January 2, 2023

This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season? #1899Netflix https://t.co/DqrBDo8PhG — Allison Schonter (@SchonterAllison) January 2, 2023

I can’t believe that Netflix has once again cancelled one of their best show.

It was clearly their best show this year with The Sandman

I can’t understand why 1899 is cancelled and shows as Emily in Paris are still running #1899Netflix #Save1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/79StHZkuTU — Justine (@natlektra) January 2, 2023

'1899' was set 13 years before the doom of the popular and gigantic ship Titanic. The eight-episode series introduced a collection of eclectic and mysterious characters boarding a migrant steamship named Kerberos, sailing from London to New York.