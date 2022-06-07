New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: K-Drama lovers good news coming in! OTT giant Netflix on Tuesday announced the second edition of the popular Korean drama 'All of Us Are Dead'. Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped a new poster of the same and wrote, "In case you missed the news last night because you were hiding from a horde of zombies, ALL OF US ARE DEAD IS RETURNING FOR ANOTHER SEASON 💥"

Meanwhile, Netflix Korea also shared a clip of the announcement and wrote, "Season 2 production confirmation news from Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Choi Yi Hyun and Lomon of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ through Geeked Week 2022! Guys, come quickly!”

In the video, the four main actors featured in the Geeked Week video Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun and Lomon thanked the 'All of Us Are Dead' fans for their support and confirmed that the anticipated second season is just around the corner.

The second season was announced as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, an event which showcases Netflix's new series accompanied by returning ones. Netflix's second annual Geeked Week also aims at establishing the streaming platform as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content.

About All Of Us Are Dead

'All of Us Are Dead' is based upon a Korean webtoon created by the talented Joo Dong-Geun. The plot of the horror fiction series revolves around several high school students who find themselves amid a horrifying zombie apocalypse after a science experiment doesn't go as planned. Students are completely cut off from the outside world while they find ways to protect themselves from the undead. Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung and Jeon Bae-soo also feature in this zombie apocalypse series.

The cliffhanger ending of the first season finale revealed six of the zombie survivors who were rescued from the zombie outbreak. However, Nam-era (Cho), the class president turned into a half-zombie. All six survivors were quarantined by the government.

According to Netflix, Asian horror viewership has witnessed a surge of up to 30 per cent on the platform while viewership of sci-fi has increased to 20 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the years from 2020 to 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh