Netflix Announces 'Indian Predator' - A Docu-Series On Serial Killer Who Terrorised Delhi

After the success of the documentary 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths', Netflix India is back with another spine-chilling documentary based on the true-crime story 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi'. The trailer of the documentary has been released and it is spine-chilling.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling, blood-curdling true crime story of Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi, coming 20 July, only on Netflix."

The poster of the documentary was also revealed. It says in the caption, "Nothing can prepare you for a crime so evil and a story so haunting that it still plagues an entire city. The hair-raising true crime story of Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, comes out 20 July, only on Netflix."

The trailer starts with a man saying that he has kept a dead body near the Tihar Jail gate and challenges the police to catch him. It is revealed that there have been serial killings happening in the city. The documentary will showcase the story of serial killer Chandrakant Jha. He would kill people and then leave dismembered body parts of the victims around the city and outside the Tihar Jail.

The audience is excited to watch this documentary as The House of Secret was a hit. One person wrote, "Can’t wait to see this one, I was blown away with House of secrets #waiting". Another Instagram user guessed the plot of the show and wrote, "The story is about Chandrakant Jha who was a serial killer and was active from 1998 till 2007 and killed 7 people !!"

The series is directed by Dheeraj Jindal, Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni, Ashwin Rai Shetty and Ayesh Sood. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi will stream on Netflix from July 20.