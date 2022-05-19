New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has been hitting the headlines ever since the motion poster of her much-anticipated film Brahmāstra went online. The actress who recently tied the knot surprised her fans when she announced her Hollywood project. After Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, Alia is now all set to explore the Hollywood industry. Alia will be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot. Earlier, the actress was busy shooting for her upcoming project 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', and now she will kick-start the shoot for her grand Hollywood debut.

Informing fans that she is all set to start the shoot for her Hollywood film, Alia took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared a picture. In the picture, the actress can be seen glowing with happiness as she leaves for her shoot location. Alia can be seen wearing a white tee, and black puffer jacket and accessorised the look with gold earrings.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk"

Take a look at Alia's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Motivating and wishing her luck, Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, 'Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!' whereas Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor went on to write, 'we love you. Sending all the good wishes for her daughter, Alia's mother wrote, Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor went on to write, 'we love you'.

Though a lot of detail regarding the film is still under the wrap, Apart from Alia and Gal, the film Heart of Stone also features 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan. Helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper and the script of the film is written by Allison Schroeder and Greg Rucka.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen