'Neither Pyaar Nor PR': Kriti Sanon Finally Reacts To Her Rumours Of Her Dating Prabhas

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been in the news ever since the rumours of their dating started making rounds. Adipurush co-stars reportedly got engaged as well. However, the Bhediya actress has finally broken her silence on these reports and rumours and called the dating rumours 'absolutely baseless'.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

The fuel to the dating rumours was added after Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti Sanon's dating life on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage while promoting Bhediya.

When Karan asked why Kriti's name was not on the list of most eligible single Bollywood actress. Varun said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupted him. He continued, "kisi ke dil me hai." Then, Karan asked Varun to reveal the name. He said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath."

In an interview with India Today, Kriti was asked whom she would date, flirt with and marry and her options were Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. To this Kriti replied that she would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger and get married to Prabhas.

Kriti also supported her film 'Adipurush' which faced a massive backlash due to its poor VFX and its portrayal of Ramayana. “As Om Raut, my director has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned,” Kriti said.

She further added, "So a one-minute 35-second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work on, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Kriti and Prabhas will star opposite each other in Om Raut's Adipurush. The movie will release in June 2023.