New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wedding festivities for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have kick-started from Thursday. The duo is set to get married on February 21 after dating for almost four years. Several speculations about their wedding ceremony ritual have surfaced on the internet that either they will have a nikah ceremony or tie the knot in a Maharashtrian wedding.

However, as per media reports, the couple decided to tie the nuptial knot in a simple and intimate ceremony. The couple will get married in a vow ceremony.

"They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will readout on the main wedding day, which is February 19," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by India Today.

The couple decided not to get involved in a traditional type of wedding in order to keep each other’s religious backgrounds and beliefs out of their D-Day.

"Those who know Farhan and Shibani can vouch for the fact that they both have put their love for each other above their last names. It would have been a cliche for them to do a nikah and a Hindu wedding. But what they have planned instead is truly beautiful," the source added.

Further, the source also disclosed that the couple booked all the bungalows in and around Khandala in order for their guests' comfort.

"Car rental services and security has been booked for the wedding. The guests will be hosted in these luxurious bungalows, all of which have pools and other amenities. Farhan and Shibani have personally ensured that the guests have a comfortable stay," said the source.

With the start of their wedding festivities, several guests and industry fellows including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty have been spotted arriving at Farhan’s Mumbai home.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen