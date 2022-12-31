Neil Nitin Mukesh Reflects On His 'Challenging' Weight Loss Journey In 2022; Shares Transformations Pics

On Friday, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh headed to his Instagram handle and shared some transformation pictures of himself. Sharing a slew of pictures, Neil also shared his journey in 2022 where he understood the ímportance of health, family, love and relationships.'

Opening about his weight gain, Neil said that he didn't have any idea of how 'challenging' it was going to be for him to lose all the kilos he had gained. The actor further thanked his family for supporting him during 'this difficult transformation'. Neil shared a series of pictures featuring before and after images and penned a long note about his transformation journey on his Instagram space.

Mukesh wrote in the caption, "As I look back at the year 2022, I am nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation."

He further added, "As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!"

The New York actor also talked about how some people supported him in the respective journey and how some used to mock him. "2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower," he stated.

Thanking his family and his fans, he went on to state, " I thank My father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most.

More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly . You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead . This is for you !! Welcome."